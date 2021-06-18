[email protected]: E3 2021 came to an end last Tuesday (15), but Microsoft still has more to show for those who own Xbox. A proof of this is that today (17), the company held another event with several news, including the next indie games that will show their faces on the consoles of those who have the Game Pass.

The recording you can see below brings several games that come to the service over the next few months, such as Replaced, Among Us, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Roboquest, Slimer Rancer 2, Sable and many others that will surely occupy your time.

Check out the highlighted titles below:

