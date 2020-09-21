Idris Elba’s Movie To Top On Netflix

The Take, a movie starring the famous actor Idris Elba, crashed in theaters in 2016. Years later, it became the most watched movie on Netflix.

Idris Elba, one of Hollywood’s leading actors, has been involved in many important productions. Some of the films of the actor who achieved great success in some films were far from giving what was expected at the box office. One of them was The Take.

The production, which remained at the box office for $ 14 million, actually suffered difficulties for reasons independent of the movie itself. The film, which did not meet the expectations at the box office, made its producers laugh by being the most watched movie on Netflix.

Most watched sunken movie

The Take, or Bastille Day, as it is known in some countries, was originally planned as a very interesting European production of espionage and action, which cost $ 4 million and has a worldwide box office of $ 14 million. Under the conditions of that day, the movie had a great difficulty.

In the movie, an American pickpocket was stealing a bag that he didn’t know was a bomb. The thief, who saw the bomb taken to be detonated in an empty place, was throwing the bomb in the garbage to get rid of the problem as soon as possible. The explosion in the garbage caused 4 innocent deaths.

As the action climaxed after the film, two major challenges emerged before the French authorities: On the one hand, the police, who had to carry out the terrorist investigation and find the perpetrators, on the other hand, were trying to stop the anti-Islamic groups that risk turning the streets into a war zone. It was up to CIA agent Sean Briar (Idris Elba) to save the day. Due to the real attacks in France at that time, the film had to enter the theaters late and leave the vision early.

Could Elba be James Bond?

The name Idris Elba was often referred to as the James Bond character. The famous actor’s performance on The Take shows that Elba will have no trouble dealing with this role. Still, Bond is an iconic character and almost every player above a certain reputation has someone as Bond.

On the other hand, when we look at the number of watching Netflix, we see that some actors, such as Charlize Theron and Idris Elba, affect more people on the small screen. Viewers may not want to watch some actors paying money directly.



