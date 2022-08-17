Idris Elba’s daughter Isan didn’t talk to him for 3 weeks after she didn’t get a role in The Monster

There is no nepotism here! Idris Elba said that his daughter Isan Elba auditioned for a role in his upcoming film “The Beast”, but she did not get the role.

“It’s interesting that my daughter auditioned for this role. She wants to become an actress and has auditioned,” Idris, 49, said on Thursday, August 11, on the Breakfast Club radio program. “Eventually it came to chemistry. She was great, but the relationship in the movie and the relationship with my daughter—the chemistry or the movie was wrong, oddly enough.”

The “Cats” star said that despite the fact that the 20-year-old appeared next to him on the red carpet during the premiere of the film on August 8, it took her some time to accept the news.

“My daughter hasn’t spoken to me for three weeks,” Idris said, to which host DJ Envy replied, “Yes, I’d be a little upset too.”

Although Isan may have blamed her father for not getting the role, producer Will Packer eventually made the call. “I talked to her because I’ve known her for a very long time, you know what I mean,” Packer, 48, explained. “I’m like ‘Uncle Will.’ It’s like my little niece, you know, and she’s amazing.”

The Florida native praised actor Thor for how he handled the delicate situation and for his refusal to play favorites during the audition.

“I will support Idris because you are talking about nepotism — two fathers who are very strict with their children and want the best for them? Idris Elba and Ice Cube,” Packer said of the Prometheus star. “Idris definitely said, ‘Look, I want her to come in and go through the ropes, give her a chance, audition.’ by the end of the day, we will make the best decision for the film.”

Packer added that “sometimes the nuances of a real relationship just aren’t conveyed on screen,” but the aspiring actress was “great,” and fans will see her on the big screen “soon.”

Idris shared Isan with ex-wife Hanne “Kim” Norgaard, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2003. The Golden Globe Award winner also shares son Winston, 8, with former partner Nayana Garth. They started dating in 2013, but broke up after 3 years of relationship. In April 2019, he tied the knot with model Sabrina Dour.

“The Beast,” which is released on August 19, follows widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Elba) and his two teenage daughters who go to a South African hunting reserve. However, things get even worse when what begins as a path of healing turns into a terrible struggle for survival when a lion starts chasing them.

“It was like a challenge. [Packer] and I have made films together, and we’re trying to create these epic thrillers that might not even be too common for black families, and we’re trying to make them related,” the “American Gangsters” star told Quintessential Gentlemen during an August interview. “In this case, it’s really an extreme story. I wanted to do something unusual.”