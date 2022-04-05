Idris Elba said that Meghan Markle asked for the cult song Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at the wedding with Prince Harry

Forgot about Dre? Meghan Markle certainly remembered the hip-hop icon at her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 — even asked for one of his most popular hits with Ludacris at the reception.

“What is the atmosphere of Harry and Meghan’s wedding? What melody drove everyone crazy?” BBC “1Xtra Rap” host Tiffany Culver asked Idris Elba, who provided entertainment at the royal wedding by djing at the couple’s private evening reception. (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex respectively also hosted an afternoon reception.)

While Whitney Houston’s song “I Want to Dance with Somebody” was a favorite — the guests “dispersed” when the track sounded, the 49-year—old member of Wire told a radio show on Saturday, April 2 – it was a Dr. Dre song. “Still DRE” featuring the rapper “Move Bitch”, who was specifically asked by the Duchess.

“It was Megan’s choice,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said.

Meghan, 40, and Harry’s lavish romance turned on music throughout the day of celebrations. The ceremony, which took place at George’s Chapel in Windsor, included a gospel choir performing “Stand by Me” and “This Little Light of Mine” by Ben E. King, as well as an orchestra that performed several classical pieces. Elton John performed for the newlyweds at the first reception.

“Meghan is keen to include some American traditions in this wedding,” an insider noted in January 2018.

Thus, Suits graduates approached the request of Dr. Dre and Ludacris, especially since the founder of Beats by Dre hails from California. (Megan also grew up in the Golden State.)

Although the rappers weren’t around to perform the song at the royal reception, they reunited on stage four years later and performed the hit on a halftime show at the 2022 Super Bowl in February, which Harry attended with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

For her part, Megan has talked about her favorite artists before. In a 2017 post on her now-defunct blog, The Tig, the author of Bench presented a playlist of songs she was listening to at the moment, which included musicians such as Maggie Rogers and Janelle Monet.

However, now that the royal couple have become parents to 2-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet, it seems that their playlists have changed a little. After Harry and Meghan led the performance of a group of schoolchildren “Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” in November 2021, Harry and Meghan noted, according to Marie Claire, that this children’s melody is one of Archie’s favorites.