Idris Elba has joined the new Netflix spy thriller from the director of “Deadpool 2”

Idris Elba is going to team up with “Deadpool 2” and “Bullet Train” director David Leitch for a new spy thriller on Netflix called Bang! Based on the comic book series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, the story of Bang! it centers around a terrorist cult that brainwashes its readers with a series of novels, launching the apocalypse. This prompts the world’s most famous spy to be dispatched to hunt down and kill the responsible author.

According to THR, Elba will play the main role in the film “Explosion!”, which is currently being developed at Netflix, and Leitch will lead the project. In the full-length adaptation, the author of the original Kindt comics will write the script together with Zak Olkevich (High-Speed Train). This announcement is part of a new multi-year creative partnership between Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment. The film will be produced by Mike Richardson of Dark Horse and Keith Goldberg (Umbrella Academy), as well as Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87 North. Elba is also going to become a co-producer of the project.

Slam! It marks the first collaboration between Elba and Leitch after the 2018 Fast and Furious spin-off film Hobbs and the Show, in which Elba played the charismatic main villain Braxton Lore. With the advent of films such as James Gunn’s Suicide Squad and the 2021 western They Fall Harder, the British actor has shown great interest in participating in action-packed projects in recent years. It seems, bang! definitely continue this trend, as the director and former stuntman Leitch turned out to be an influential modern action director. With talent on display on both sides of the camera, Bang! promises cinematic enjoyment for viewers when the movie eventually comes out on Netflix.