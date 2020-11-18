Idols who come from poor families and are now stars

Not all K-pop idols have had an easy or straightforward path, some experienced difficult economic times that did not limit them.

Many idols were not born in a golden cradle, which means that from a young age they had to fight to achieve their own dreams in the world of Korean entertainment, a difficult and competitive medium.

The stories of idols are usually very hard and not all of them were born in an environment that will provide them with economic facilities, going through moments that have defined them to this day.

This time we will tell you which K-pop singers and rappers went through precarious situations in order to debut and share their talent with the world, showing their fans the power of hard work and perseverance are the key to success.

Learn about the stories of these idols and get inspired, take your difficulties as an engine to drive you day by day, set your own goals and achieve your goals.

IU and her brother began to live with their grandmother after their parents’ precarious financial situation, the singer discovered her love for music from a young age, she prepared for various tests to enter as a trainee to companies that turned out to be a fraud.

BIGBANG’s Taeyang

Taeyang’s family had severe financial problems when he was just a child, so since then he worried about his future and was not sure about his dreams in music, the idol managed to be chosen as a trainee of YG Entertainment, where he was selected as a member of BIGBANG.

Suga from BTS

The BTS rapper left his hometown at a young age, Agust D’s family did not accept his dream of being an idol, so he moved to Seoul to seek opportunities. He started working part-time jobs so he could eat, he also sold tracks and lyrics at very low cost.

Super Junior’s Leeteuk

Leeteuk has mentioned many times that his family was going through difficult financial times, the Super Junior member learned to use barriers as an impulse to be an idol. He now belongs to one of the most legendary groupings in the hallyu wave.

SHINee’s Taemin

The SHINee member went through a lot of financial difficulties, he has said that he did not have enough money to buy a music player and used only the headphones so as not to be teased. Currently, Taemin is considered one of the best soloists in K-pop.

Sandara park

The former 2NE1 member is known for her sweet voice and great visual. The singer had to take care of the expenses of her family when she was very young, she was a recognized model and thus became one of the biggest stars of Korean pop.

V for BTS

V’s family is dedicated to agriculture, an extremely important but not well-paid activity, the BTS member thought that all his life he would work in the gardens of his relatives. Taehyung had a great path written, as he accompanied one of his friends to a Big Hit addition, where the ‘Winter Bear’ singer was invited to be part of the company.

