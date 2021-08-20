Idols who are Virgo, do their personalities resemble each other? There are many idols in the industry who celebrate their birthday in August and September, sharing the sign of Virgo.

The zodiac signs can tell us a little more about the personalities, behaviors, and even the destiny of our favorite idols; many of them have a birthday in the months of August and September sharing the sign of Virgo, do they have any similarities?

Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac, it belongs to those people who were born between August 23 and September 22; its element is Earth and its ruling planet is Mercury. It is a very adaptable zodiac sign and symbolizes various things such as analysis, reason, health, and work since it is the sign most dedicated to serving.

Some of the main characteristics of Virgo are their open mind, shy, with mysterious thoughts; They are usually organized and practical as they like to avoid complexity. They are also extremely perfectionists, honest, and highly intelligent.

People who are Virgo are good friends always ready to help, give advice and know-how to solve problems; They are very loving and devoted to their family. While in love they are very detailed, dedicated, pay a lot of attention to their partner, and are extremely kind.

In addition to being very faithful, loyal, and committed like no other sign, they tend to show their love more with deeds than with words. Do you know which idols were born under this sign? The list is somewhat long, but here we will put a few for you to compare their personalities, and maybe you will find similarity between the idols who share the sign of Virgo.

IDOLS WHO SHARE THE ZODIAC SIGN VIRGO, HOW ALIKE ARE THEY?

Jungkook – BTS

Jungkook was born on September 1, 1997, therefore, his zodiac sign is Virgo, there is no doubt that he is someone very perfectionist with his work and his image; Apparently, he is not the tidiest of BTS although he is not the tidiest either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Does Jungkook really give you Virgo Vibes?

RM – BTS

Another idol of Bangtan Sonyeondan is also Virgo, RM was born on September 12, 1994, and no doubt it is someone very honest and dedicated to their work, in addition to always be attentive to detail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Will Namjoon be a retailer in love: 0?

Yeonjin – TXT

Yeonjun of TXT is born Virgo since September 13, 1999, did you have ever seen Yeonjun hungry? Exactly, there your inner Virgo is coming out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TXT YEONJUN (@official_yeonjun)

Virgos being very perfectionists, are also usually very hard on themselves and demand a lot, will Yeonjun be like this?

Mark – GOT7

In GOT7 there are 3 idols who were born under the sign of Virgo, one of them is Mark since he was born on September 4, 1993; Jiyoung and Youngjae also share a sign with their former bandmate, surely the 3 always found easy solutions to any problem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAY TRUE, BE REAL (@markstorage)

How many Virgos are there in the world of K-Pop?

Felix – STRAY KIDS

Felix on September 15, 2000, just like Han and Seungmin, idols are Virgo, how easy will it be for there to be three members so perfectionist in STRAY KIDS? Everyone should be very helpful when it comes to working.

SKZ has a two-day party with these idols.

Do you already know which idol you share the zodiac sign with? Maybe you are also compatible with your bias: 0.