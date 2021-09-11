‘IDOL’ Becomes BTS’s 6th MV to Reach 1 Billion Views on YouTube

It’s the turn of the ‘IDOL‘ music video which has reached 1 billion views on YouTube.

Starting on Saturday (11/09) at 22.30 KST, the music video for ‘IDOL’ has touched the 1 billion view mark on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel.

‘IDOL’ is a music video released by BTS on August 24, 2021, so that a total of 1 billion views was achieved within 3 years and 18 days since its release.

‘IDOL’ is now the 6th music video for BTS to reach 1 billion views on YouTube, after the music videos for ‘Fake Love’, ‘DNA’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki). remix)’.

Currently BTS also still holds the record for being the fastest K-Pop group to reach 1 billion views on YouTube, as the music video ‘Dynamite’ managed to reach 1 billion views in just 7 months and 22 days.

Congratulations to BTS! Let’s celebrate by watching the ‘IDOL’ music video again on YouTube!