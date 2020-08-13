Idhún’s Memoirs on Netflix: new trailer

The new animated adaptation of the literary trilogy written by Laura Gallego premieres in September on Netflix with 5 episodes of 25 minutes each.

The new animated series that adapts the literary trilogy Memories of Idhún written by Laura Gallego already has a release date on Netflix. Thus, the so-called “first original Spanish anime series” will premiere on the popular streaming platform on September 10th through 5 episodes of 25 minutes each, a first batch of chapters that will adapt La Resistencia, el primer A volume of the homonymous bestseller published more than 15 years ago and translated into 14 languages, a work that continues to be a bestseller today.

Si aquí ves algo más que un hexágono, sabes de qué estamos hablando. pic.twitter.com/oNkuXaARLu — Netflix España (@NetflixES) August 11, 2020

The first Spanish anime arrives on Netflix

This has been announced by Netflix publishing the first trailer of the animated series after sharing a mysterious teaser just a few days ago in which it signed up for a premiere in September. These first 5 chapters are directed by Maite Ruiz de Austri, the first filmmaker to direct an anime in Spain and winner of two Goya awards for Best Animated Film for The Return of the North Wind (1993) and What Animal Neighbors! (1998).

The production of the animated series based on Memories of Idhún has lasted for more than two years by a team of 20 professional animation experts in Vitoria-Gasteiz; The Netflix series of Memories of Idhún will be distributed in more than 190 countries and in its Spanish version will feature the voices of Itzán Escamilla, Michelle Jenner, Nico Romero, Sergio Mur and Carlos Cuevas, among others.

We leave you with its official synopsis: “On the day that the astral conjunction of the three suns and the three moons took place in Idhún, Ashran the Necromancer seized power and began the reign of terror of the winged serpents. The first battle for Idhun’s freedom is fought on Earth, where Jack and Victoria fight to stop Kirtash, the assassin sent by Ashran to finish off the Idhunites who fled from his tyranny. However, the protagonists are still unaware of the designs of a prophecy that will intertwine their destinies in a plot of love and hate that will unleash duels to the death and forge unusual alliances ”.



