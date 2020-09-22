Id Software co-founder is pleased with Bethesda acquisition

John Carmack left the company to focus on virtual reality, but welcomes the agreement between the two companies.

Id Software co-founder John Carmack has applauded the purchase of ZeniMax (Bethesda owners) on his official Twitter account. The developer, who left the company to join Oculus, also left that company, this time to pursue his dream: to create good artificial intelligence. Carmack has written in his account that Microsoft is a good parent company for the intellectual properties of video games.

“Great! I think Microsoft is a good parent company for video game brands. Besides, they don’t have it sworn to me, so maybe I can play some of my old titles again ”. Do not forget that the relationship between Carmack and ZeniMax did not end very well. In fact, the company sued him for allegedly using Bethesda’s intellectual property to create the Oculus Rift. Then, it was the developer himself who denounced them, considering that ZeniMax owed him money for the purchase of id Software. Still, they solved their problems with an agreement in 2018. It remains to be seen if this new situation allows him to approach the studio he founded in his day.

New home for Bethesda Studios

All ZeniMax Media studios are now owned by Xbox Game Studios, which is reinforced by more than 7 new developers, including id Software. Thus, brands such as DOOM, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout will continue under the Microsoft umbrella. Little by little, the different personalities of Bethesda have shared their vision on the matter. One of them has been ZeniMax Online Studios, which has promised that they will continue to support The Elder Scrolls Online for “many years”.

Id Software is currently working on the expansion for DOOM Eternal, which will be released in two parts as a standalone game. This means that it will not be necessary to buy the original game to enjoy the new doses of violence, blood and frenzy that this brand new action adventure offers us.



