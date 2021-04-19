ID.6: Volkswagen Launches Electric Minivan with 577 km of Autonomy

ID.6: Last Saturday (17), Volkswagen launched the new ID.6 Crozz and ID.6 X, seven-seater electric minivans exclusive to the Chinese market. The two vehicles differ slightly in terms of design, as ID.6 will be manufactured by FAW in the north of the country and ID.6 X by Shanghai-VW in south China. Images and specifications for the car had already been leaked in early February.

The tram was designed for large families. That’s because they are 4.88 m long, 1.85 m wide and 1.68 m high. The goal, according to the German company, is to ensure more comfort, space, functionality and a better experience for the Chinese consumer.

Volkswagen also points out that the car has no physical buttons. All commands are carried out on the 12-inch screen on the panel or by voice command. Like its predecessors, the model has a MEB modular electric platform.

The vehicle has two battery options: 58 kWh or 77 kWh, ranging from 436 km to 577 km of autonomy. Regarding acceleration, the model can reach 100 km / h in 9.5 seconds, but the maximum speed is 160 km / h. The weaker engine has 179 hp and 305 hp in the 4Motion all-wheel drive version.

The launch is part of Volkswagen’s plan to sell only electric cars in China by 2030. In the planning released by the German company in March, five more electric models are planned for the country by 2023. ID.6 is the third vehicle in the electric line of the company. brand.