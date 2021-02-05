ID.6: Volkswagen electric SUV has leaked images in China

Images of ID.6, Volkswagen’s next electric car, leaked on the internet this Thursday (4), published on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, a country that should be the first to receive the new model, probably still in 2021.

Based on the ID.Roomzz concept and built on the MEB platform, the same used by other vehicles in the German automaker’s ID line, the VW ID.6 is an electric SUV that will arrive to compete with the Tesla Model X and the other representatives of the category.

The model has not yet had the specifications officially revealed, but rumors suggest that it will be available in different variants. The most basic will have a 101 hp engine, while the top line will have two propellers (one on each axis), providing more than 300 hp of power and being able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 7 seconds.

The battery will be 82 kWh, depending on the leak, and should guarantee the new VW electric a range of approximately 450 km, in addition to supporting the fast charging of 150 kW. With this technology, the equipment can reach 80% of its maximum load with just 30 minutes in the socket.

Medium / large SUV

The photos reveal a car that is 4.8 m long, 1.8 m wide and 1.8 m high, measures that place it as the biggest VW electric to date. It will have a three-row configuration and a capacity to carry seven people.

Depending on the version, the SUV will bring a front camera, side camera, sunroof and multimedia system, in addition to other technologies already present in the automaker’s electrified line.

Regarding the launch date of ID.6, there is still no definition on the part of Volkswagen, but the Chinese press believes that the debut will occur in the second half of this year.