iCloud: How To Reset Password?

iCloud account password reset details. One of the common problems of most iPhone users is iCloud lock. So how to reset iCloud account password?

Apple’s iCloud lock, developed to prevent stolen devices, is one of the most anxious issues for users. Especially when buying a second-hand iPhone, we often come across expressions such as “iCloud is locked, it can be used as a tablet”.

In some cases, it is possible to reset the password of the iCloud account, which makes the iPhone unusable when it is forgotten. However, this also has tricks. So how to reset iCloud password? We told in our article.

Reasons for iCloud password reset

First of all, let’s clarify an issue that many users confuse. iCloud ID and Apple ID are actually two different accounts. An Apple ID is a user account that allows users to use all services offered by Apple. The iCloud ID is the cloud storage service account that gives you access to built-in tools to synchronize your data on the devices you set up.

Of course, what users are confused about here is that they log into their iCloud account using their Apple ID. Apple ID is basically both iTunes account and iCloud account login information. However, in some cases, these two accounts may be different.

Undoubtedly, iCloud locked iPhone devices lie behind users’ request to reset the password of their iCloud account. This situation, which is usually encountered on second-hand iPhones, occurs when the former owner of the phone resets the phone without logging out of the iCloud account. For this reason, you must enter the same iCloud account after the phone is reset. Otherwise, you will not be able to activate the device in a different account or disable Find My iPhone. This causes the phone to lock completely.

Therefore, users want to reset their iCloud account password. It is possible to reset the password for the iCloud account, but this can only be done by the real owner of the account. In other words, it is not possible for anyone else to do the reset.

Here is the step by step iCloud password reset process

Step 1: Go to ‘Apple ID” page from here

Step 2: From the page that appears at the bottom of the screen, click “Forgot your Apple ID or password? Click on ”

Step 3: Then enter your Apple ID and click the “Next” tab.

Step 4: Here it will ask you to enter the phone number registered in the system. Enter your phone number and click on the ‘Continue’ tab

Step 5: You will see 3 options to reset your password. From here, if you don’t have access to your iCloud account and any Apple devices, click “Can’t use any of the options?” Click.

account and any Apple devices, click “Can’t use any of the options?” Click. Step 6: Here you will be asked a few security questions to verify your identity. The reason for this is Apple’s purpose to verify that this account belongs to you for your security. Click on ”Continue anyway”.

Step 7: A code will be sent to your phone number. If the code is received, enter it immediately and click “continue”. If you don’t use this number anymore, “Don’t you use this number anymore? Click on the ”tab.

Step 8: A code will be sent to your e-mail address. Enter the code you received and click “continue”. If you no longer have access to this e-mail address, “E ‑ mail address unavailable? Click on the ”tab.

Step 9: After entering all the information completely, Apple will ask you for 1-2 days to evaluate your information. This period may be even shorter. After the necessary evaluations are made, a link to reset the password will be sent to your e-mail address.

As mentioned above, only the owner of the account can perform the iCloud account password reset. If you bought the iPhone second hand, you need to contact the person from whom you bought the device. This way, the real owner of the account will reset the password and the device will unlock the iCloud lock.

However, if you cannot reach the person who bought the iPhone and you have the original invoice for the device, you can call the Apple Support line. The iCloud lock will be removed if it is verified that you own the device after the necessary investigations have been made. For this reason, when buying a second-hand iPhone, be careful to get the bill.