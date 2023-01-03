YouTube bloggers Ice Poseidon and Vexxed have come under fire after a clip with offensive comments appeared on Reddit during an IRL broadcast in Hiroshima.

After he was banned from Twitch in 2017 due to a public slapping incident, the Icy Poseidon was not the most active on his channels.

That was until 2022, when he announced his return to streaming and fought fellow YouTuber Brandon Buckingham in a Misfits boxing card in October.

On January 1, 2023, a clip of him and Vexed walking around Hiroshima during a real-life broadcast appeared on the “iamatotalpieceofsh*t” subreddit, and viewers are unhappy with the comments Ice and Vexed made during the walk.

Ice Poseidon and Vexxed have been criticized for offensive comments

Hiroshima, a popular tourist destination in Japan, was largely destroyed by a nuclear bomb during World War II.

While Vexxed and Ice Poseidon were broadcasting IRL on YouTube from the city, the former turned to Ice and asked: “Do you want a radioactive pussy?”

Ice didn’t answer directly, but mentioned how people looked at him when he dropped his bag at a store they had recently been to. “They looked at me as if I had dropped an atomic bomb,” he said.

He quickly got into the “imatotalpieceofsh*t” subreddit, where people shared their reaction to the clip, which has now gone viral.

“It’s wild that they are not ashamed to publicly express these views. B. Decided to visit this country. And S. decided to record and publish such stupidity,” commented one of the users.

Another user said: “The fact that he behaves like a real Beavis tells you everything you need to know. The only person who thinks he’s even remotely funny is him.”

Neither Ice nor Vexxed have responded to comments at the time of writing, but we will definitely let you know if they do.