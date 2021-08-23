Ice hockey star Jimmy Hayes has died: Only 31 years old

The sports world mourns Jimmy Hayes. James Ryan, aka Jimmy, discovered his passion for ice hockey at a young age. His talent was so impressive that the athlete was selected in the 2008 second-round draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs for Canada’s highest league.

While his brother is still hunting for points on the ice, Jimmy was not renewed in the summer of 2019 and ended his professional career. Now the sad news follows: Jimmy has died.

As his mother Alma Mater announced to several media outlets such as TMZ on Monday, Jimmy died unexpectedly at the age of 31. The cause of the sudden death is not yet known. The former ice hockey professional, who also played for the Chicago Blackhawks, spent his retirement in his adopted home Milton in the US state of Massachusetts.

In addition to his family, officials from Jimmy’s former college in Boston also spoke up and said goodbye to the deceased. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hayes family,” read the lines of the message on the social platforms.