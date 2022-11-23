Ice Cube Lost “$9 Million Movie Role” Because He Refused The COVID Vaccine: “I didn’t want to get the bastard”

Ice Cube said that he lost a role in a movie worth $ 9 million (7.5 million pounds) due to the fact that he refused to receive a vaccine from COVID.

In October 2021, it was reported that the actor-rapper was excluded from the Jack Black comedy “Oh, Hell No” directed by Kitao Sakurai.

It was alleged that Sony demanded that all actors be vaccinated before filming, which took place in Hawaii.

Ice Cube confirmed these reports, stating that he lost the gig because “I didn’t want to get a fucking hit.”

Speaking on the Million Dollar Worth Of Game podcast, he said: “I turned down $9 million. I didn’t want to get the jab. To hell with this jab. To hell with you for trying to make me understand that.

However, the actor explained that in fact he himself did not refuse the role, saying: “These bastards did not give it to me because I did not get the chance. I didn’t refuse.

“They just didn’t give it to me. Covid shot, jeb… I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch this shit at all. Nothing like that. To hell with them. I didn’t need that shit.”

Regarding the question of whether his views on vaccinations against Covid will affect his career, Ice Cube said: “I do not know how Hollywood treats me right now.”

When he was offered to work with a streaming service instead, the actor added: “Although this is Hollywood. They’re in some kind of shit. But me too—I’m on some shit too.”

Elsewhere, Ice Cube recently refuted Kanye “Ye” West’s claim that he influenced the latter’s recent spate of anti-Semitic remarks.

“I hate that my name has been dragged into this Drunk Champs nonsense,” Ice Cube wrote on Twitter.

“I do not know what Ye meant by his statements, you will have to ask him. I didn’t put batteries in his back. Please don’t mention my name in all anti-Semitic conversations. I am not an anti-Semite and have never been one.”