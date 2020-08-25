Ice Cream for BLACKPINK estrena teasers

The premiere of Ice Cream is near, and BLACKPINK’s outfits have gained popularity among fans. BLACKPINK’s third teaser photo for the Ice Cream premiere has already been revealed, and now we know what Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé will look like in the video for their next song. The aesthetics for this release have stolen the attention of fans and the costumes used have been acquired by many of their fans.

BLACKPINK’s collaboration with Selena Gomez has filled these girls’ fans with excitement, but the concept for this musical release hasn’t stopped providing surprises. SELPINK will show the result of their teamwork and they have already let us see a bit of the image they will carry.

The outfits that Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie wore for the teaser photos perfectly match the hues the group is using to promote this song, but these pieces of clothing have given much to talk about among fans of the YG Entertainment idol group.

All outfits belong to a company called Fluffy, a brand specialized in woven garments that operates independently with its headquarters in England. All the pieces share a colorful style where lines and flowers are constant elements, what kind of wardrobe will Lisa use in her promotional image for Ice Cream?

Many BLACKPINK fans are in love with Fluffy’s items, and the clothes that the group members wore in the teasers are now out of stock. Best of all, this company is donating its proceeds to various foundations, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

It is believed that Selena Gomez had a lot to do with the choice of costumes, as some fans of these singers pointed out that it was Sel who contacted the Fluffy store.

But this is not the only way the Texas-born has participated in the preparations for the premiere of Ice Cream, since in addition to singing along with the BLACKPINK girls, Selena Gomez has been revealed as one of the co-writers of the song, in charge of marketing and now also in charge of costumes.

Although that is surprising already, it will impress you even more to know that Sel was also the producer, writer and director of the music video for Ice Cream.

The collaborative project of Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK has aroused great excitement from the fans, but these girls are also eager for the premiere of their new song, as they expressed it through a video call that they showed their followers.



