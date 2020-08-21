Ice Cream, BLACKPINK Confirm Their Song Title

“Ice cream” is the new song between BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez to premiere this August 28. YG’s girl group finally revealed the title of this collaboration between 2 great female music artists. After a long wait, BLINK will enjoy a new K-pop single and hopefully it will surpass what was achieved by “How You Like That”, are you ready?

Through the social networks of BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, the name and official poster of “Ice Cream” was revealed, a single full of girl power and colors in pink and black, characteristic of the idol group. After the announcement, the name of the song quickly became a trend on Twitter, thus beginning the 1-week countdown to its premiere.

Selena Gomez also surprised fans with the first teaser for “Ice Cream”, the singer posted a photo on her profile with the phrase: SELPINK in you area. The singer of “Rare” appears eating an ice cream and with an eighties look.

The first posters for “Ice Cream” show an ice cream cone and a dual color palette, BLACKPINK will say goodbye to summer with this new collaboration. The concept of the song is not yet known, but more teasers are expected to be revealed in the coming days before August 28.

This single will be Selena Gomez’s first K-pop collaboration and the singer seems excited about the project, as she met BLACPINK’s Rosé and Jisoo during fashion week in New York, this first meeting could be the beginning of a friendship and this musical alliance.

The idols could have been releasing tracks for a long time, because during their promotions with “How you like that”, they shared photos on their social networks with popsicles and ice cream, did you manage to realize it? Perhaps it was an innocent wink before revealing her second pre-release.

“Ice Cream” will also be a fashion collaboration, BLINK will be able to purchase official merchandise on the BLACKPINK official site. The collection includes multicolored, pink and black sweatshirts with different designs, as well as t-shirts with an ice cream drawing.

You can also buy fisherman hats, hair ties, fanny pack bags, crop tops and caps. Are you ready for a dose of gilr power, ice cream, and lots of K-pop? SELPINK in you area!

Ice Cream 🍨 @BLACKPINK 🍦SELPINK IN YOUR AREA soon… August 28 pic.twitter.com/yuIH6cg1gM — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 21, 2020



