This Wednesday (9), it was confirmed that Nickelodeon’s iCarly series will return with new episodes produced directly for streaming Paramount +. The original cast of Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will also be back. For now, there is no information as to whether Jennette McCurdy, interpreter for the character Sam, will participate.

The expectation is that the new series will be launched next year. With the announcement, iCarly fans went to social media to celebrate the news. The production is being developed by screenwriters Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten. So far, it is not known what the new plot will address, but it certainly has everything to please those who grew up watching the original episodes.

iCarly debuted on Nickelodeon in 2007, ending in 2012 after seven seasons. In Brazil, the series was shown on open TV within children’s programs and is currently available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog – which even makes it possible to add Paramount + content to its platform.

A spin-off called Sam & Cat, developed by the same creator, Dan Schneider, brought McCurdy’s character with Ariana Grande in the main cast. After two seasons, the series ended.

For those unfamiliar with the story, iCarly tells the story of the webshow developed by Carly Shay (Cosgrove) and her friends. She resides in Seattle, in an apartment, with her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor), where the program is filmed.

With each new episode, the audience watched several crazy conflicts that the characters were inserted. While Spencer tried to carry out his somewhat bizarre inventions and ideas, his sister and friends dealt with age-relevant issues and also with the problems of having a successful Internet program.

Perhaps iCarly predicted the rise of youtubers at a time when it was all still going at a slow pace.

Let’s wait for news related to this revival!



