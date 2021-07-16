iCarly: Series Revival Renewed for Season 2

iCarly: Did you like the new iCarly revival episodes? Then you can prepare for more. That’s because Paramount+ announced this Thursday (15) that it renewed the series for another season.

The success of the revival remains to be seen, as specific audience data have not been released. But, it seems, the production seems to have fallen in favor of fans, as it was renewed even before the last episode hit streaming.

According to the TV Line portal, production of the new episodes should begin in November in the city of Los Angeles.

The plot of iCarly’s revival

In the original series, Sam and Carly hosted an online entertainment show, produced and directed by Freddie. Now, 10 years later, Carly, Freddie and Spencer return to the studio, but this time they also have to deal with adult life dilemmas such as family, jobs and relationships.

In addition to the return of Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor in the lead roles, Lacy Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett also participate in the production.