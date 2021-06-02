iCarly: Revival Wins Unreleased Trailer on Paramount+; Watch!

iCarly: This Tuesday (1), streaming Paramount+ used its official social networks to release the first trailer of iCarly revival. The production hits the platform on June 17, featuring guest appearances by Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer) and Nathan Kress (Freddie), from the original cast.

Initially, the footage shows some hilarious moments from the original series, which ended in 2012 on Nickelodeon after six seasons.

Carly Shay then announces that this is the new iCarly, with Freddie filming via a smartphone. The trio also recreates one of the most entertaining paintings on the webshow, in which the protagonist’s brother is actually Baby Spencer.

With so many new features, other characters are also included in the narrative. This is the case with Harper (played by Laci Mosley), who introduces herself as one of Carly’s best friends at this point in her life, given that Sam (Jennette McCurdy) doesn’t return for the revival.

Check out the full trailer:

iCarly: changes are visible in early series revival footage

Although the scenarios look the same, there are interesting changes in the sequences presented to the public recently. Carly and Spencer’s apartment, for example, has gained impressive details that are making fans even more eager for the release of new episodes.

And in addition to the arrival of Harper in the plot, the audience will also meet Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett), at the core of the narrative. She will play Freddie’s stepdaughter, who even continues to live under the wing of her mother, Mrs. Benson (Mary Scheer).

Some novels will be presented throughout the thirteen episodes, involving each of the protagonists. Carly, Spencer and Freddie have matured over time and are ready to show everyone what has changed in their lives. Perhaps this is the most exciting part of this new series, which has Don Dunn leading the executive production team.

“The iCarly set has always been a second home for me and it’s so amazing to be able to be back with my friends Jerry and Nathan,” Miranda Cosgrove commented in an official press release.

So don’t miss it! The first three episodes of the iCarly revival will be available starting June 17th on Paramount+. Then, the remainder of the season will be broadcast in a weekly distribution on the platform.