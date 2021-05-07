iCarly: Paramount + Defines Month of Launch of The Revival; Check Out!

iCarly: Paramount + streaming recently announced that the iCarly revival will arrive on its platform in June 2021. The initiative was announced in December last year, with much of the original cast. Names like Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor star in the production of 13 episodes together.

Many fans were disappointed by the embezzlement caused by Noah Munck and Jennette McCurdy, interpreters for Gibby and Sam, respectively. Both claimed that they were not available for the new series due to several factors. However, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett arrive with new characters in the plot.

While Mosley plays Harper, Carly’s roommate and new best friend, Triplett will play the role of Millicent, Freddie’s stepdaughter. Apparently, many things have changed since the end of the original series in 2012, haven’t they?

iCarly was broadcast on Nickelodeon for seven seasons, standing out as a huge success. Throughout the narrative, the audience followed the adventures of Carly Shay and her friends in the development of a webshow.

iCarly: revival of the series promises great emotions to fans

According to information found by The Wrap, although Paramount + reported that the series is scheduled to debut in June, no specific date has been revealed. In addition, it is not known for certain how the distribution of the episodes will take place, considering that it is a production launched directly for streaming.

Bob Bakish, CEO of ViacomCBS, owner of Paramount +, made the month of launch of the iCarly revival official during a meeting on updating the company’s earnings.

Expectations are relatively high for the presentation of new episodes of iCarly, mainly due to the nostalgia factor, which always ends up animating old fans of the productions. It will be very interesting to follow the progress of the revival, showing that the story of Carly Shay and her friends still has strength even after a few years.

So, let’s wait for more news!