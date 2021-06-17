iCarly: How Did The Series Revival Explain Sam’s Absence?

iCarly: Produced directly for Paramount+, premiered this Thursday (17) the first three episodes of the iCarly revival in streaming. Since announcing his return, fans have been taken aback by the news that Sam (played by Jennette McCurdy) will not be present in the new 13-episode production with Miranda Cosgrove.

Pervaded by doubts about how the absence of the character would be explained, since she is part of one of the main iCarly cores, viewers of the series had their questions answered right in the first episode.

In revival, as Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) thinks back to her webseries’ return, she laments to Freddie (Nathan Kress) that Sam is missing. “I don’t need a new partner, I need Sam. But she’s following her happiness with that biker gang,” said the character.

In this way, the production’s scriptwriters managed to keep Sam’s adventurous spirit and at the same time make a connection with the series finale, shown in 2012, in which the character gets a motorcycle as a gift.

Jennette McCurdy reveals she is tired of acting

In her participation in Anna Faris’ podcast, Empty Inside, the iCarly star said she is tired of acting and that she is currently looking for different things for her career.

“I’m so ashamed of the roles I’ve done in the past that I resent my career in a lot of ways,” she said. ”, revealed the actress, adding that she is not proud of her participation in the series.

According to McCurdy, she currently plans to pursue a career as a writer and director, not anticipating a return to television as an actress.

Recently launched in Brazil, Paramount+ is a streaming service with a monthly subscription of R$19.90. Like other titles, the iCarly reboot is now available on the platform.