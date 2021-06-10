iCarly: Check Out The Opening Of The Revival

iCarly: After almost 10 years since its last episode, iCarly is coming back! The series’ revival opens in June and as part of the promotion, Paramount+ shared how the series will open. Check out:

iCarly: Revival Story and Cast

The 13-episode season will follow the early adulthood of Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and her friends. Now, at the age of 20, the influencer returns to her show’s studio, but this time having to balance family, job and relationships.

The revival will feature virtually the entire main cast of the original series. In addition to Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor returns to play Spencer Shay and Nathan Kress will again play Freddie Benson.

Among the new names are Laci Mosley as Harper Raines, Carly’s roommate and friend, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent Benson, Freddie’s stepdaughter who is obsessed with social media.