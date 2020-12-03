Ibrahimovic attacks EA again: wants more explanations

The Swedish footballer once again responds to EA Sports in their dispute over the apparently unauthorized use of his image rights in FIFA.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to the charge in his particular legal dispute with Electronic Arts for the alleged unauthorized use of his image rights in FIFA 21. The Swedish footballer, currently under the AC Milan elastic band, has once again shown himself in a heated way in the social network Twitter citing the official statement from EA Sports where they defended their position.

Ibra on image rights: “You didn’t buy them from FIFPro because they told us”

“It is not about collective image rights,” he begins by saying, given that EA does not specify that it has breached an agreement with Ibra, but rather that its work methodology is always legitimate when it comes to closing contractual rights agreements with every footballer. “Your games are based on individual image rights”, the athlete alludes. Zlatan believes that FIFA should negotiate individually with each star on the ball whether or not they can appear in their video games. “You didn’t buy them from FIFPro because they told us. You didn’t buy them from AC Milan because they told us. Nor me. So who? ”He ends.

How are things between Ibahimovic and EA Sports

The situation is expanding with the passage of time. The AC Milan striker incurred his official Twitter account on November 23 with a message that currently has 58,200 “likes” that was very clear: “Who has given EA Sports FIFA eprmission to use my name and my face? ”, to which he added:“ someone is taking advantage of my name and my image without any kind of agreement during these years. It is time to investigate ”.

EA, for its part, defended itself dialectically saying that “One of these relationships that we have had for quite some time is with the global representative of professional players, FIFPro, which partners with a series of licensors to negotiate agreements that benefit the players and their unions ”.

To make matters worse, just a couple of days later the number of players who joined Ibrahimovic in his fight against EA Sports amounted to 300 athletes. “We’re going to go all the way,” Tottenham Hotspur player Gareth Bale told The Telegraph, apparently hurt by the situation. The last noteworthy message so far came from the always controversial Mino Raiola, the current representative of the Swedish star, who added the following message in a meeting with TalkSports: “All in due time”, hinting that the legal process to see what happens with Ibrahimovic’s rights continues.



