Ibrahima Konate’s Absence Was Explained by The Latest Failure in Liverpool’s Fitness

Ibrahima Konate is absent from Liverpool’s last game before the World Cup, as another fitness problem affected the squad against Southampton today.

Jurgen Klopp, who will manage his team from the stands after being suspended for one match from the sideline, made 10 substitutions compared to the team that beat Derby in midweek.

The only player who has retained his place is Joe Gomez, who starts in the absence of Konate and Joel Matip, and Nat Phillips remains the only reserve central defender.

Konate is missing his 14th game of the season, most of which were due to injuries, and according to Merseyside journalists, including Carl Markham of the Press Association, it was due to a minor bump.

This is the third setback for the 23-year-old in this campaign, although it is assumed that his place in the French national team at the World Cup is not under threat.

In fact, the decision could have been made not to risk any long-term problems as Konate was still going to Anfield on Saturday.

He will take a place behind the bench, watching teammates in their final match before a break of five and a half weeks.

Also missing is Jordan Henderson, who has been granted personal leave, although no explanation is expected for Curtis Jones or Calvin Ramsay.

Jones was not in the squad’s rotation for Wednesday’s League Cup third round match as he was expected to start and has had several injury problems this season.

Ramsey played the full 90 minutes of a tense night against Derby and may have just missed it as Liverpool were monitoring their fitness.