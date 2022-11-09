Ibrahima Konate Was Included in The French National Team For The World Cup

On Wednesday evening, Didier Deschamps named a 25-man squad for the World Cup, and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was included in the list.

After an extremely impressive debut season for Liverpool in the 2021/22 season, injuries have hindered Konate’s progress this season.

But, despite the fact that Konate has only recently returned to form, he was included in the winners for Qatar 2022.

The central defenders chosen with him include Manchester United’s Raphael Varane, who is considered ready for the tournament despite a recent injury, and Arsenal’s William Saliba, who has played a key role in the Gunners’ success this season.

Other defenders of the French national team are Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, former Konate teammate Dayo Upamecano, Jules Kunde from Barcelona, Theo Hernandez from Milan and Presnel Kimpembe from PSG.

Konate made his debut in the senior French national team in June, and now, at the age of 23, he got into his first World Cup team.

Having impressed in the Champions League final last season and having completed most of Liverpool’s pre-season preparations, Konate seemed ready to start this campaign as Jurgen Klopp’s preferred centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk.

However, a knee problem sustained in the Reds’ final pre-season friendly against Strasbourg kept him out of action for the first two months of the campaign before he suffered another minor injury in October.

Konate’s participation in France means he will join Alisson and Fabinho as Liverpool players who have so far been called up for the tournament, while Roberto Firmino has not made it into Tite’s Brazilian team.

Gareth Southgate will announce his England squad on Thursday, which is expected to include Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson.

Van Dijk and Darwin Nunez are also expected to be involved in Qatar for the Netherlands and Uruguay respectively, while it remains to be seen whether Tiago will be included in Luis Enrique’s Spain squad.