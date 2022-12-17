Ibrahima Konate Has Increased The Chances of The Final Match of The World Cup After The Virus

After fears that he might miss the World Cup finals due to the virus that has engulfed the French national team, Ibrahima Konate has now received an increase in his chances.

As France prepares to face Argentina for the world title on Sunday, a virus has dogged Dider Deschamps’ preparation.

Dayo Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot were both forced to leave the team due to a 2-0 win over Morocco in the semi-finals along with Kingsley Coman.

Then, on Friday, it became known that Konate, who took advantage of Upamecano’s absence from the top-level game against Morocco, joined Raphael Varane in showing symptoms.

Konate, Varan and Koman stayed away from the team to avoid further spread, which raised concerns about their participation in the finals.

However, according to the French newspaper L’Equipe, both Konate and Varane received the green light to return to the group on Saturday.

Whether they will be ready to start remains to be seen, but now there is a chance Deschamps will be able to call up this pair against Argentina.

It remains to be seen whether Konate will be preferred to Upamecano if both are fit, although it is clear that Liverpool’s number five has so far outperformed his former RB Leipzig teammate in the tournament.

No player has averaged more successful rebounds and interceptions in 90 minutes than Konate (6,9), who is second only to Aurelien Chuameni (93,2%) as the most accurate passer in France (91,8%).

In any case, participation in Qatar will almost certainly exclude the 23-year-old from at least two games for Liverpool, who will play Man City (December 22) and Aston Villa (December 26) next week.

Konata will be given a week off after the final before he returns to training in Merseyside, where he will return on the day of the Villa game.

There is a chance that he can be reintegrated during the match with Leicester on December 30, and on January 2, his role at Brentford will increase.