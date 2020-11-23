‘Ibra’ explodes against EA Sports and FIFA

The Milan striker assures that EA Sports is not authorized to use his image or to earn money from his presence in their games.

Ibrahimovic does not leave anyone indifferent. Between the phrases that he has said throughout his long career and those that he has not said but have been attributed, the Swedish forward is a mine for the headlines. And today is not for less. In a tweet published from his official account, the attacker from Rosario wondered why EA Sports is using his name and face in the FIFA saga if he has not given permission to anyone and it does not seem right that no one is making money using him. the. The forward has also announced that he will investigate what he can do about it. It is surprising, that yes, that he realizes precisely this year, when he has been present many deliveries and being one of the great forwards in past times, not so much in this one where with a speed that does not reach 60 is not very attractive for the type of game proposed by FIFA 21. In fact, a tweeter has reminded him: with that rhythm, it’s not worth it.

The tweet in question reads as follows: “Who gave EA Sports FIFA permission to use my name and face? FIFPro? I am not aware of being part of FIFpro, and if I am I have been placed there without any real knowledge through some suspicious way. And what is certain is that I have never allowed FIFA or FIFpro to make money using me ”.

The forward has made another tweet a posteriori, assuring that “someone is taking advantage of my name and my image without any kind of agreement during these years. It is time to investigate ”. Both tweets are rocketing: 1.3k retweets the first, with also 1.3k tweets cited and more than 12k likes. The second already has more than 7,000 likes.

A second youth with Milan leading

The forward is living a second youth at 39 years old. He is the indisputable benchmark of a renewed and young AC Milan, which is currently leader and undefeated in Serie A with the Swede as the main protagonist. The attacker has 10 of the 19 goals for his team with only six games played, being key in level victories like last weekend, against Naples. Precisely in that match he had to leave early due to discomfort that has resulted in a thigh injury. The amount of time he will spend off the pitch is unknown.



