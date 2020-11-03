IBM event addresses accelerating digital transformation

2020 will go down in history as one of the most challenging years that humanity has ever faced. In this sense, dealing with a pandemic and remaining firm and competitive is certainly one of the biggest victories that companies in any sector can have this year. And this is exactly the central theme of Change Experience 4, the new edition of the IBM Digital Transformation event, which takes place on November 18th, from 9am to 12:30 pm.

As we are close to finishing another year, which was completely atypical, the technology giant will take advantage of the meeting to talk about exactly a topic that was much discussed in 2020: accelerating the digital transformation. Soon, IBM will look back on what happened in the past few months, talking about the challenges, the new opportunities and what 2021 has in store for us.

What to expect from Change Experience 4?

The 4th edition of Change Experience will once again feature Marcelo Tas – journalist, communicator, educator and speaker. He will guide the event and talk about this moment of inflection and how many have reinvented themselves, in addition he will also address the impacts of this new socio-technological reality.

In addition, market leading companies, experts and influencers will debate on different topics that will be guidelines for the new market. This includes subjects such as customer experience, culture, safety and trends for the years to come.

This will be a unique opportunity to learn about the stories of customers who are experiencing new scenarios. At this event, participants will be able to:

be inspired and build new business models;

gain insights and accelerate your digital transformation;

ask questions live with IBM experts and market influencers.

If you want, you can access this link and watch the replay of previous editions of Change Experience.



