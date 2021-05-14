IBM Announces Chip That Can Quadruple Battery Life

IBM: Imagine charging your cell phone battery every four days, instead of plugging it into the outlet daily, getting rid of worry about power outages. This is what the new 2 nanometer diameter chip developed by IBM promises, unveiled last Thursday (6).

The world’s first 2 nm chip was developed over four years, using nanosheet technology. It allows adding up to 50 billion transistors in a component the size of a fingernail, according to the computer giant.

This increase in the number of transistors per chip makes them “smaller, faster, more reliable and more efficient”, according to the company. In addition, it enables the launch of improved processors to improve the resources used in jobs related to cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cryptography, among others.

The 2 nm chip from IBM has a 75% lower power consumption than the 7 nm chips used in cell phones like the iPhone 11, Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S10. The company says it was also designed to improve device performance by 45%.

When it will be available?

In addition to increasing the battery life of the cell phone by up to four times, the tiny component brings benefits to several other devices. On computers, it is able to speed up processing, optimizing tasks such as opening software, simultaneous translation and internet access.

Autonomous cars will also be able to take advantage of some advantages, improving the speed of the object detection system. In data centers, which account for 1% of global energy consumption, the option for 2 nm processors will significantly reduce energy expenditure.

But it will take a while to enjoy these and other benefits. The company’s expectation is to start producing the new chip between 2024 and 2025. The first devices with the technology would hit the market next.