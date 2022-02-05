iBeer, The Magic Beer iPhone App That Earned 17,000 Euros A Day

iBeer: It was announced in 2007, went on sale that same year, and went out of production in 2008 when its successor came out. The original model of the iPhone was only on the market for a year, but it was worth it to make history not only technologically, but also on a social level. Because with the iPhone the concept of smartphone or smart phone was born, the same one that has revolutionized all technology in these ten years, making the ‘smart’ concept be applied to everything, from clothing to household appliances, vehicles, toys, etc. .

And everything was born from the iPhone, the first of its kind from which the concept that the mobile market has followed in the last decade started.

iBeer app, killer app

Now, in the middle of 2022, that app thing is something we take for granted. They are part of our daily life, we have them not only on mobile phones, but there are televisions, video game consoles, smart watches and even cars that have applications to download, install, use… But in 2007, that was not so common . Neither were mobile phones without a single front button, with accelerometers and their own app stores like the iPhone. And here is one of the first that caused a stir, and that made its creator suddenly earn 5 figures: iBeer, the app to virtually drink a beer.

Meet Steve Sheraton, a 37-year-old magician who isn’t exactly having much luck with the job. He is a good magician, he knows how to do good parlor tricks, the kind that dazzle the public. And he realizes that Apple’s iPhone is a good tool for pulling off a digital illusion trick: the trick of pretending to drink a beer whose content falls from the iPhone’s screen into the user’s mouth.

According to the creator himself, the original prank was made from a static video that was being sold on iTunes for $2.99. But every viral application has a defining point, a moment that makes it stand out from the rest. And for Sheraton’s virtual beer, this was when Steve Jobs’ people contacted him so that his iBeer would be one of the stars of the new App Store, the official Apple application store for the iPhone that was activated in 2008.