Ibai named best broadcaster at 2020 Esports Awards

Ibai Llanos, 25, is crowned the best content creator of this year. He is currently known for Twitch, YouTube, and G2 Esports.

The Bilbao-based content creator Ibai Llanos has been recognized as the best streamer in the world by the Esports Awards 2020. The North American organization, which seeks to reward the greatest personalities in the world of electronic sports on an international scale, has reserved prizes not only for professional players but to members of the industry, creatives and the community of streamers, an inescapable speaker in that context.

Ibai Llanos, one of the biggest influencers in Spain

Ibai Llanos is currently one of the most recognizable figures on the Spanish video game and leisure scene. Especially known for his broadcasts of esports games, what is called caster (commentator), gradually became famous for his viral videos and his talent, which together have led to a phenomenon that more than 2 follow , 7 million people on Twitter, more than 1.6 million on the social network Instagram and another 3.7 million followers on Twitch, where it broadcasts almost daily four to five hours a day.

Llanos, who has been part of the massive PlayStation 5 promotion campaign in Spain, has reacted live to the revelation of the winners of the 2020 Esports Awards (although he had already been notified of his award). His reaction is already one of the trend tweets on the social network with more than 261,000 “likes”. As is usual, his effusiveness and joy have been transferred to his followers, who share congratulatory comments in response.

Ibai Llanos is part of the G2 Esports team, where he works as a presenter. This work is combined with his broadcasts on Twitch and YouTube. On a recurring basis, it is also a participant in solidarity actions such as the one that took place last March under the COVID-19, whose solidarity raffle amounted to more than 180,000 euros (IbaiVisión). Without a doubt, a personality with superlative power of influence, an icon for hundreds of thousands of young people who is now recognized for his skills in the work of an esports streamer.



