IATA’s Rules Are Revised: No Travel To The Unvaccinated

There is no doubt that the aviation industry is one of the sectors where the coronavirus pandemic is most effective. The rules of IATA are also renewed with the pandemic.

While airline transportation was experiencing great difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, the measures taken caused this sector to be greatly affected. Many flights were canceled, international travels were suspended.

It is known that the countries are generally very strict during the pandemic period and especially they do not look very favorable to international travel. Consequently, innovations are expected to reflect this change in aviation rules.

No travel permit for the unvaccinated

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is preparing to introduce the IATA Travel Pass after the pandemic. Thanks to this feature, all health conditions of passengers, including Covid-19 reports, tests and vaccines, will be transferred to a digital platform to be shared with the government of the country they will fly to.

IATA Travel Pass will actually be a system that will eliminate quarantine processes. By seeing the results of the tests, institutions that match passenger IDs with test information will thus be able to determine whether quarantine measures will be valid. In this way, the observation and control of diseases will be facilitated.

The most authoritative name of IATA shared the latest information about the platform. “We are bringing this to the market to meet the needs of the various travel balloons and public health corridors launched in the coming months,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA Director General and CEO.

The last stage has been reached on the platform

De Juniac said in his statements that they are now in the final stage for the announcement of the platform. Thanks to this digital platform, the risks of passengers transporting the virus across borders will also be reduced. Thus, international travels can be realized again.

After the launch of the platform, passengers will not have to deal with quarantine where they go. According to the allegations, there will be possibilities such as not being able to travel without a vaccine among the new regulations. The Travel Pass will begin testing early next year. What are your thoughts on this arrangement?



