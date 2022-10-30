Ian Wright Is Very Impressed With Lisandro Martinez

This evening, the revolution of Eric ten Hag successfully continued at Manchester United. The Red Devils clung to a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford, narrowly avoiding a draw thanks to David de Gea’s heroics and solid defence.

United’s only goal was scored by academy player-turned-first-team star Marcus Rashford.

Rashford met Christian Eriksen’s delightful cross and thundered a header at the end of the first half. This goal was an important milestone in Rashford’s career at United.

Rashford is back to his best and is part of the 100 club at Manchester United.

The young centurion has achieved success in 318 games in front of another centurion and Manchester United legend Denis Law.

United scored another victory, perhaps with far from clinical results ahead. Staying at zero for the 5th time this season, despite constant pressure from the Hammers, is a promising sign.

Ian Wright in his post-match analysis of PL Productions/Sky praised Lisandro Martinez. Wright commented on the Argentine’s influence on United, saying:

“Martinez has given Manchester United back defensive qualities I haven’t seen for a long time.”

“He’s exactly what they need, no fuss, no frills.”

Wright also admitted that Martinez exceeded his expectations by admitting: “I didn’t think he would be as good as he used to be.”

Closing the Hammers and maintaining the lead puts the Red Devils one point in the top four and a place in the Champions League. They also have a game against Spurs and Newcastle over them.

It may not have been a team performance, but United have unity.

All United fans will appreciate the renewed passion and determination to win games they could have lost last season.