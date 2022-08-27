Ian Somerhalder of “The Vampire Diaries” reflects on how the success of “Twilight” influenced the TV drama

At the end of the 2000s, vampires, werewolves and other supernatural beings definitely dominated in the forms of “Twilight” and “Vampire Diaries”. After first taking a place in both books and movies, “The Vampire Diaries” achieved great success on the CW for eight seasons. Star Ian Somerhalder, who happens to be married to Twilight star Nikki Reed, reflects on how the main franchise has influenced the drama series.

“The Vampire Diaries” debuted on the CW just a year after “Twilight” first hit theaters, so vampires were all the rage at the time. Ian Somerhalder, who played the bad boy vampire Damon Salvatore in the TV series “DV”, spoke with E! News about the success of “Twilight” and how they launched the “Vampire Diaries”:

You have to remember that “Twilight” became a hit in 2008 — I only know this because I live with Nikki — and that’s why we took advantage of this theatrical success. We were the TV version of it.

No wonder Ian Somerhalder thought that, because it’s probably true. “Twilight” was the franchise of the late 2000s – early 2010s. And while “Supernatural” remained strong on the CW at the time, the success of the DV was partly due to the craze for “Twilight.” Releasing a vampire series during a successful vampire movie franchise means the network is doing something right.

While “Twilight” may have played a role in the success of DV, the series became one of the main ones on the CW channel, releasing not one, but two successful spin-offs with “Primordial” and “Legacy”. Although “Legacy” was canceled by the network this year as part of the “Red Wedding” cancellation, creator Julie Plec made sure to mention that this is not the end of the franchise, as there are many more stories to tell.

Meanwhile, the success of “Twilight” has not always been a boon, at least for Kristen Stewart. The actress, who played Bella Swan in the adaptation of the book to the film, recently spoke about her first paparazzi experience at the peak of her twilight fame. However, Stewart mentioned that she looks back at the films and remembers how cool they were, although Ashley Greene mentioned the drama that happened on the set of the Twilight films earlier this year. So not everything was brilliant behind the scenes, but at least the franchise is successful to this day.

If not for the success of Twilight and The Vampire Diaries, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, who both played vampires in their projects, most likely would not have found each other. The two actors started dating in 2014 and have been married since 2015. They are still strong to this day, and last year Reed even admitted that she did homemade haircuts for herself and her husband. It turns out that vampires have a soul.

