Ian Rapoport spoke about the injury of Chargers midfielder Justin Herbert

As if losing yesterday’s big game against the Kansas City Chiefs wasn’t enough, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was injured.

Herbert injured his ribs in a 27-24 loss last night in Kansas City. However, he managed to finish the game, missing only a few shots.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, X-rays taken after the game for damage were negative. However, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley still can’t say if Herbert had any other injury.

Rapoport said that Herbert will have to undergo additional tests today. He suggested that Herbert could have faced a potentially more painful injury — damage to the rib cartilage— or much more serious damage to internal organs.

Justin Herbert completed 69 percent of his passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns on the road in Kansas City. Unfortunately, his only interception—a 99-yard six from Jaylen Watson—proved to be the tipping point.

The Chargers still managed to bring the game to a shot from the game with 1:11 left in the game, but they were unable to return the ball with a kick from the game.

As Rapoport hinted, the Chargers now have a mini-bye week to allow Justin Herbert to recover. I hope this will be enough.

We wish Justin Herbert a speedy recovery.