I will sell the chronology of the relationship between Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet from Sunset

A love story from Netflix. “Sunset Sale” had a major relationship anchoring the real estate drama from the first season with Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, which makes sense since they met looking at houses.

“Romain flew out to see some houses in the area, and I was his agent!” Fitzgerald told Women’s Health magazine in August 2020: “We got along from there. His modeling agency suggested he move because of all the bookings in the Los Angeles area.”

The French model is 12 years younger than her lover, but this did not prevent their romance from quickly becoming hot and stormy.

The duo secretly married in a civil marriage ceremony in March 2018, just a few months before they began filming the Netflix series. However, a spokesperson for the stars said no one knew the two had officially announced it so early.

“They decided not to tell any of their friends or family as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work in the long term,” a representative told us at the time. “In their opinion, they were not properly married before the wedding, which was filmed during the show.”

Although their wedding was a secret, their feelings were not like that at all. Bonnet talked about his love a few weeks before their public wedding.

“Deep down, we don’t control our feelings. To love means to share, help, support people we really love,” he wrote on Instagram in September 2019. — With @themaryfitzgerald, we, like everyone, have ups and downs, but this girl is damn special! She makes me so happy every day. When you find a person who will make you happy, life will become amazing and much more fun. 🙏🏼 ❤️ ».

The couple doesn’t hide their feelings, even revealing their insecurities when it comes to expanding their family. Fitzgerald welcomed son Austin Babbitt when she was just 16 years old. The South Dakota native isn’t sure they want a baby, but she’s taking steps so they have options.

“We are preparing to freeze our embryos,” she told us exclusively at the end of March 2022. — It seems to me that I’ve been talking about this for the last two years, and I just keep putting it off. I’m not really sure. I still don’t know if I want to have another child or not, but I know I don’t want him to miss this opportunity. So we’re going to freeze the embryos. …Maybe in a couple of years I’ll be ready.”

At the moment, they are engaged in the renovation of the house together. Bonnet and Fitzgerald shared plans to switch houses using her real estate skills and his project management experience. The former pastry chef was also preparing to get a general contractor’s license in 2022.

Scroll down to see the timeline of Fitzgerald and Bonnet’s relationship:

July 2017

Bonnet first appeared on Fitzgerald’s Instagram when she was celebrating her birthday. “An amazing start to my birthday celebration! #bdaycakes #flowers #bfpajamas,” she captioned the candid photos.

She was still living with Kristin Quinn from Selling Sunset, and the model spent a lot of time with her roommates before they had a fight. “When I was still living with Christina, he was there all the time and basically started living with us,” Fitzgerald recalled to Us in an interview in August 2020. “And then we decided, OK, we need our own housing.”

December 2017

The French native shared his first post about his love, and it was clear that their romance was getting serious. “You have always been my biggest support and helped me in everything, no matter what… I will do my best to make you happy. Christmas is coming soon, I can’t wait for it,” he wrote on Instagram. at this time.

March 2018

The couple tied the knot at a courthouse ceremony, but they kept their legal marriage a secret while planning a lavish wedding.

“It’s not that big of a deal,” Fitzgerald insisted in an interview with Us in 2020. — They’re like, “The show is fake. It’s all fake.” We’re like, “What are you talking about? You see our whole family! How can you fake it? It was our wedding!” People constantly sign a certificate before they have a real wedding.”

february 2019

Almost a year after their first wedding, the couple finally traveled to France to meet the Bonnet family. “I love my first few days in France, meeting my family,” Fitzgerald wrote on Instagram.

March 2019

The two found their romance attracted more attention when “Sunset Sale” debuted on Netflix.

April 2019

After much debate among the actors of “Sunset Sale” about the moissanite engagement ring that Bonnet first gave Fitzgerald, he replaced it with a real diamond (which was always his intention). “Finally gave her the ring she deserves,” he captioned the picture on Instagram.