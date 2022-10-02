“I will miss you”: Sylvie Meis mourns for her grandmother

Sylvie Mays (44 years old) has to cope with a heavy blow of fate. The presenter repeatedly emphasizes in an interview how important her family is to her. The former Let’s Dance participant often talks about her son Damian (16 years old), born from her marriage to Rafael van der Vaart (39 years old). In addition to the child, the grandmother plays an important role in her life. But now Sylvie shared with touching words on the web that her beloved grandmother had passed away.

“Our family has lost a matriarch, but heaven has found an angel,” the TV star wrote on Instagram. Her grandmother died at the age of 94. “A woman I have admired all my life for her strength, kindness, intelligence and sense of humor. […] I am proud that you were my grandmother. I love you so much, I will miss you endlessly,” you can read further in her emotional lines.

Numerous fans and friends of the 44-year-old artist expressed sympathy under the publication. “My sincere condolences to you and your whole family,” Riccardo Simonetti (29 years old) commented on the sad news. “Dear Sylvia, my sincere condolences! It seems she was a very loving, strong woman,” wrote Polina Rozhinsky (37 years old).