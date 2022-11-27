“I was really hoping…” — Horror Maestro Mike Flanagan Reveals That He Was Supposed to Develop a Superman Project For DC, Amid Henry Cavill’s Recent Speculation About “Man of Steel 2”

Henry Cavill as Superman is an experience that happens only once in a century. Back in 2013, when Cavill first played Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, this character enjoyed decent popularity. However, as soon as the British actor took on the role, the character’s popularity skyrocketed. Shortly after, Man of Steel was released, and Superman became one of the most popular superheroes in the DC extended universe.

Henry Cavill has made his long-awaited return to the DCEU after a series of rumors and gossip related to the Superman character. Cavilla’s Superman is such a popular superhero, and according to the latest news, Warner Bros. is eyeing various directors for a new Superman project. Amid all the news about the upcoming Superman movie, horror maestro Mike Flanagan has previously made some interesting revelations about his discussions with Warner Bros.

Mike Flanagan wanted to make a Superman movie starring Henry Cavill?

Mike Flanagan is one of the most popular American directors. The director has shot several very popular horror films, including “Ghosts of the House on the Hill” and “Gerald’s Game” from Netflix. And recently, the director of “Doctor Sleep” spoke about his discussions with Warner Bros. about the creation of the horror film “Clay Face” and the project “Superman”. Flanagan said, “We had to talk about DC comics. I was really hoping to talk about the horror movie “Clay Face” and about my favorite superhero: Superman.”

However, the director added that none of his discussions with the franchise were successful. Flanagan met with John Berg at a general meeting during the first release of Gerald’s Game. Flanagan said that Berg loved King and wanted to know about the productions. Interestingly, at that time Berg asked Flanagan if he would like to look at the script of “Doctor Sleep”. However, his discussions with Warner Bros. went in a different direction than Superman, it would be interesting to see how Flanagan would make a movie about Superman.

Recently, there have been rumors about the continuation of “Man of Steel“. According to rumors, many directors, including DC, are eyeing Flash director Andy Muscetti for the production of Man of Steel 2.

Who do you think should be the director of “Man of Steel 2“? Feel free to let us know in the comments below.