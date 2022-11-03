“I was fucking shit” — Timothy Chalamet Once Blabbed About a Surprise Dinner With Kanye West and Kid Cudi

Timothy Chalamet once blabbed about his unexpected dinner with Kanye West and others. The 26-year-old Dune actor achieved a lot at a young age, winning several awards. He started his career about ten years ago, starring in the conspiracy series “Homeland” in 2012. After that, he worked on several projects on the big screen and just started his peak career.

Despite his looks and acting skills, fans were really impressed by his vulnerability. He even worked as Jimmy in the Netflix rapper’s animated film Entergalectic, which is one of the highest-rated films in which Cady plays the role of a struggling musician who has to choose between a career and a newfound love. Being good friends, the rapper once invited Shalame to dinner. During the interview, he expressed all the surprise during Kid Cudi’s birthday dinner in 2019 and how the actor felt.

Timothy Chalamet on dinner with Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson

Chalamet was very surprised when Kid Cudi invited him to dinner in Malibu to celebrate the rapper’s 35th birthday. But little did he know that it would be so memorable. In an interview on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he said, “We’re hanging out, and then it feels like there’s been an earthquake in the restaurant.” The actor was enjoying dinner when he looked back and saw Kanye West and Kim.

“It was, like, epic. You turn around and I’m like, “Damn it,”” he said. Fallon showed the camera a photo of the “Little Woman” actor with rapper Ye, Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi, which was clicked by none other than Kim Kardashian.

Because of the panic and the obvious shock of reality, the actor ran to the bathroom and started texting his friends, thinking: “Am I worth it… does this make sense?” Then he realized that his 16-year-old self would beat him for such a panic.

Later, Timothy Chalamet performed at ComplexCon on Long Island with Kid Cudi, where he recited the rapper’s intro from “Man on the Moon: The End of the Day”. Perhaps this could be the beginning of his career in a hip-hop show. If so, what do you think his stage name might be? Let us know in the comments.