“I was completely stoned” — Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks About a 30-year-old Prank When Danny DeVito Got Stoned

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his fairy tales with his best friends flow thicker than blood. Whether it was enemy turned brother, Sylvester Stallone or co-star Danny DeVito, Schwarzenegger had the wildest memories of each of them. Although the 75-year-old man has already taken up acting and bodybuilding, he still remembers the stories of his youth.

A few months ago, the former governor of California took part in the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. There he talked about the glory of bodybuilding, his daily routine, his passion for horses and, most importantly, marijuana. Yes, it might shock readers, but an actor with such a strict regime was once stoned. It was nothing but a dirty joke that his eternal companion had once made on him.

Danny DeVito once played Arnold Schwarzenegger with weed

Talking to an enthusiastic audience, Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoyed an hour-long conversation. Speaking about his best friends, he told a funny case related to his colleague in the movie “Gemini” Danny DeVito. As the story goes, one day DeVito invited him to his van with a delicious Italian lunch. He didn’t even know that his best friend was planning to “plant some weed.”

DeVito tricked his friend by making him a cup of coffee and offering him a cigar. According to Arnold, “Danny put marijuana in a cigar.” He laughed heartily, remembering how he had forgotten most of his lines. “I was completely stoned,” the star admitted, making the audience laugh. In fact, the Terminator star tried again and again to repay him for a 30-year joke, but it ended in an epic failure. Unfortunately for him, DeVito was always one step ahead. He always caught him red-handed whenever he tried to mix marijuana with his drinks because “he has an incredible nose.”

Universal Pictures planned to shoot a sequel to “Gemini” in 2021. However, due to certain unavoidable reasons and the untimely death of the actor, the conceived idea was not realized. However, there are suggestions that the second part may have a chance to see the light if the son of the late director tries the same thing. However, the latest news says that the big shots are currently working on it.

