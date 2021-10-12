I Want To Mute A Contact On Facebook Or Their Stories, How Do I Do It?

Facebook: We all have friends and contacts on Facebook who sometimes upload things that we don’t like to see, that we don’t want or don’t want to see, but we’re not going to stop following them for it. What would be the solution then? Well, ‘silence them’, which is something that can be done with the hiding options that the social network par excellence offers us.

When you use them, Facebook no longer shows you the posts of that person, account, page or Facebook group, but at the same time you also do not stop following them. It’s a let’s say ‘diplomatic’ way of avoiding seeing what that contact comes up without risking the drama of blocking it or giving it ‘Unfollow’. And if you need to, these are the steps to take:

Mute a friend on Facebook

1- Find a publication of your friend, page or group

2- In the upper right part of the post, click on the icon with the three dots, and choose one of these options:

Hide Post allows you to hide a single post and gives you the option to see fewer posts from a specific person, page, or group.

Temporarily hide allows you to temporarily hide all posts from a specific person, page, or group without removing them from your friends list.

Unfollow [Name], allows you to hide all posts from a specific person, page, or group without removing them from your friends list.

To mute only the stories of a contact:

Go to the “Stories” section at the top of the news section.

Click on a story for the person, page, or group you want to mute.

Click on the horizontal three dots icon at the top right of the story.

Click Mute [username] and click Mute to confirm.