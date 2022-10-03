“I turned down many films set in slavery” — Will Smith tells why he made the historical drama film “Emancipation”

America has a complicated relationship with slavery and its image on the screen. Over the years, they have created iconic and extremely influential works. Uncle Tom’s Cabin; or Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Life among the Lowly” is a classic work that gave voice to many slaves. Slavery ended, and as a result they received their basic civil rights. In presenting these historical events, films are one of the most effective means, but Will Smith admitted that he rejected many films showing slavery before releasing his latest film, Emancipation.

After the infamous “Oscar Slapgate”, the future of the “King Richard” actor did not seem hopeless. He left the Academy and, as a result, lost a lot of projects. However, Apple and the NAACP held an event to show the film “Emancipation” along with the conference. When asked about the film and his role, Will talked about it.

Will Smith stands firm

Cultural differences and their reflection in films were a delicate issue to discuss. However, despite the fact that the times of change have been ignored so far, there is talk of slavery. There are leaders from different communities and organizations who fight for the rights of the marginalized. Representatives of these various fields gathered at the 51st Annual Legislative Conference of the Congressional Black Caucus. Among other things, there was a conversation about the film by Antoine Fuqua.

Smith spoke about his views on slavery and said throughout his career: “I turned down many films that were set in slavery.” He never wanted to portray his people like that anywhere. Speaking about the general theme of slavery, he was talking about the film. This film was not about slavery, but about freedom. It was about perseverance and faith.

Will then shared how, when the cameras were just created, Peter’s photo was scattered all over the world. It was a cry for help, as he was badly beaten. This story of the film deeply touched Smith, and he wanted to convey this beautiful story of a man’s heart, which he knew only Antonio Fuqua could do.

Emancipation has its roots in a real story about a boy named Peter and his search for his family. Surviving among the hunters and swamps of Louisiana, he joins the Union Army. A photo of the scars on his bare back when he was a slave went viral after being published by The Independent.

After the Oscar incident, this is the first major project for the actor. Are you also excited to see Smith back on the big screen?