“I think she has something to do with him” – When Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Accused Her of Expelling Prince Harry From The Royal Family

Meghan Markle is often the victim of criticism and trolling. Monarchists and servants of the crown mercilessly criticized the former American actress for deliberately wedging herself between Prince Harry and the royal family. Less than two years after their wedding, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to give up royal duties and move to California for a private and peaceful life.

The British public did not like this decision, and they accused Meghan of polluting the mind of the royal prince. Not only that, they also accused her of slandering the Windsor House with racist accusations. Meanwhile, it may surprise you that Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, also holds the same view.

Thomas Markle Denies He Believes Meghan Markle’s Suicide Story

In a scandalous interview in April 2022, Thomas Markle said that Meghan Markle was responsible for the split in the royal family. In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan and Harry cited unfair treatment by the royal family as the reason for leaving the United Kingdom.

Sussex also made serious revelations that some family members made racist remarks about the former actress and their firstborn Archie. Moreover, the graduate of “Force Majeure” admitted that she thought about suicide while pregnant with Archie. Reflecting on the whole fiasco, Thomas declared that these were the inventions of the Duke and Duchess.

“I don’t know why, but I think it has something to do with the fact that he left or took her away. The story was that he was taking her away from things that were upsetting her. I don’t believe this story. History of suicide and so on. I don’t believe this law,” Thomas said in an interview with GB News.

It is noteworthy that Meghan and her father do not have a warm relationship. Thomas was not present at the royal wedding, and King Charles III led the actress down the aisle. In addition, the former director of photography has not yet met his two royal grandchildren.

Do you agree with Thomas’ statements regarding Prince Harry and Meghan? Write your opinions in the comments.