“I think I’m getting stronger” — remember how Millie Bobby Brown talked about how she develops in her youth.

Not eleven, but Millie Bobby Brown was only ten years old when she auditioned for the role of Eleven in ”Stranger Things.” The role came as a silver lining for the then ten-year-old actress, who was distraught when she heard that she would not succeed in the industry thanks to a famous director. Well, whoever the director is, he really should be looking at his screens while Brown was climbing the popularity charts.

One victory after another, Millie is one of the most successful actresses in the industry. She received her first Screen Actors Guild Award at just fifteen years old after she had already been nominated for it twice, stunning the whole world. Not only a stunning image on the red carpet, but the actress also said some very strong words at the event.

Millie Bobby Brown on how to become a strong woman

From the very beginning of her career, the British actress has been known for playing inspiring characters. Whether it was Eleven in “Stranger Things” Madison Russell in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” or the eccentric female detective Enola Holmes in “Enola Holmes,” Brown played strong female characters.

No matter how much she moves away from her true identity to bring a new character to life, there’s one thing she includes in all of them: strength. Millie Bobby Brown received her first Screen Actors Guild Award with the cast of the TV series “Stranger Things” when she was only fifteen years old. In addition, the actress had very wise answers, despite her young age at the time.

When asked how she developed as an actress and as a young woman in the industry, Brown gave a wonderful answer. “Every year I got stronger,” Millie said. “I haven’t evaluated yet because I’m still growing. But I will come back to you when I stop being a teenager,” Brown said.

It’s nice to think that Brown, who was only fifteen years old at the time, had enough prospects to not evaluate her height yet. The actress is now eighteen years old, and soon enough she is going to say goodbye to her adolescence. We would like to hear from her again about how much she has changed at this year’s SAG Awards.

Have you seen her award-winning performance in “Stranger Things” on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.