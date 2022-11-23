“I think I figured it out for the first time” — Millie Bobby Brown Talks About The Scene Where She Made Henry Cavill Laugh in “Enola Holmes 2”.

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill recently reprised their roles as detective siblings in Enola Holmes 2. In the sequel, young Enola Holmes has opened her own detective agency, which leads to adventures. The main character emerges victorious after solving his first official case as a detective in London. After the release of the film, fans were also able to enjoy some behind-the-scenes moments when the actors enjoyed filming.

In many videos, you could see Brown making fun of his on-screen brother Henry Cavill. This amazing chemistry in real life made this mysterious drama even more fascinating, as we noticed in their silly interviews. Adding sparks to the filming mistakes and the time they spent together, Brown recently showed a scene where she made Henry Cavill laugh in “Enola Holmes 2.”

Millie Bobby Brown talked about how she made Henry Cavill laugh on the set

Millie Bobby Brown recently spoke to “Still Watching Netflix” to watch the bloopers in her movie “Enola Holmes 2.” She also talked about stories from the set and about one of these scenes when she made Henry Cavill laugh.

In the video, she explained a scene in which she points at her co-star in the film and he says the dialogue. The 18-year-old star stated that it was a funny scene as she did not speak in this scene, but only imitated them. The star of “Very Strange Things” felt stupid at the time, because Henry was seriously doing it, and she was failing.

“I didn’t do it either, and that made Henry laugh. I think I broke it for the first time,” the Modern Family star explained. The video shows that the British actor could not stand it and laughed at what Millie was doing.

This incredible duo shared several moments during the filming of the sequel, and every bit made fans fall in love with them. Do you remember how Henry Cavill compared her puppies to Cavill’s trained huge dog, Cal? The actress said that her pets are demanding in care and temperamental, and Cal is very cold.

