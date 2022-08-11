I saw Olivia Wilde being served on stage at CinemaCon. Jason Sudeikis talks about how Harry Styles Influenced His Decision to Serve His Ex There

I thought it was a little bit. Based on the reaction in the audience, I think most of the people who attended the Warner Bros. panel. at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, it was also suggested that this was part of the action. Actor and director Olivia Wilde spoke on stage about her upcoming directorial work “Don’t Worry, Darling” starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles. In the middle of the performance, a lady from the crowd approached Wilde and handed him papers, the arrival of which the director clearly did not know. She looked at them, realized what they were, and went on. We eventually found out that the documents were custody documents handed to her by her ex Jason Sudeikis, and now we’re learning more about why the Ted Lasso star chose this method.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were together for nine years before splitting up in 2020. Shortly after the breakup, Wilde began a relationship with singer and actor Harry Styles, which continues to this day. And Styles reportedly influenced Sudeikis’ decision to hand over documents about his former custody in Las Vegas at CinemaCon, as documented in the Daily Mail.

The main problem between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

It boils down to a custody conversation about where Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis will co-parent their two children, Otis and Daisy. Reports say the family mostly spent time either in New York (where Sudeikis spent years working on Saturday Night Live) or in Los Angeles. Since Wilde recently discussed moving to London with his children, and Sudeikis allegedly wants them to move to Brooklyn, he decided to hand her the documents.

But Sudeikis also made it clear that he wanted to avoid Harry Styles when delivering these papers (or when delivering them), and clarified:

I didn’t want the service to take place at Olivia’s current partner’s house because Otis and Daisy might be there. I didn’t want the service to take place at a children’s school, because parents could be present.

So he opted for a very public pitch while his ex was on stage in Las Vegas touting his follow-up to the successful Booksmart. It’s pretty tough. Now he claims that this was never his intention and that the process server was trying to deliver the documents to Wilde’s hotel. When that didn’t work, she appeared on the Warner Bros. panel. As for the delivery method, Sudeikis continued:

I understand that the process server has only done its job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s performance was an important event for Olivia both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that this incident overshadowed her special moment.

These words do not help to calm Wilde’s feelings about this, as she still believes that Sudeikis deliberately tried to “embarrass her” and “threaten” her by forcing the WB to discuss their problems. Perhaps that’s why the judge recently sided with the actress in an ongoing case.

The judge ruled in favor of Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis filed documents in court allowing his children, Otis and Daisy, to live with him in New York. He intended to move to his home in Brooklyn after the filming of the third season of Ted Lasso was completed. He hoped Wilde and the kids would move to New York State… except that the judge ruled against the SNL graduate and in Wilde’s favor.

According to People, the judge rejected Sudeikis’ petition for custody on the following grounds:

Both Judge Powell and this referee agreed that New York was not the home state of the test children; rather, California was the home state for the children. This court considers that New York does not have jurisdiction to consider custody applications, since New York is not the children’s home state.

As a result, two children will remain in California. It doesn’t seem to solve Olivia Wilde’s problem of transporting Jason Sudeikis’ children to London if she wants to move in with her current boyfriend Harry Styles. It looks like a step in the process, but not a complete solution, which is often the case in long custody battles that are played out in front of the public.

Perhaps we’ll hear more about it as we get closer to the release of “Don’t Worry, Honey,” a movie that’s already making headlines because of the alleged drama between lead actors Florence Pugh and Stiles. The film also features several passionate love scenes between Stiles and Pugh, which should be unusual considering the fact that Wilde is the director. Nevertheless, the film will spin at the fall film festivals in the hope of causing some kind of hype that will help it get through the awards season.

While you’re waiting for “Don’t Worry, Darling” to hit theaters, check out our full list of 2022 movie releases and find out what else you can watch at a movie theater near you.