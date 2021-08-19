I Never…: Series is Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

I Never… (Never Have I Ever, in the original) has just been officially renewed for Season 3 by Netflix. Since its debut, the teen drama has been conquering a large audience, receiving several praise from the specialized critics.

The streaming used their official Twitter account to tell their fans the news. “How is it to know that Eu Never… was renewed for the third season!”, he wrote in the publication”.

Check it out below:

How it feels to hear that Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/one6xu6ZsU — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2021

In the post comments, several people were excited and happy with the news. “Good news! Great show! My wife and I are still working on watching the second season of the show. We are happy that now our fun will continue”, wrote one netizen.

After the announcement, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, creators of the series, spoke about the show’s renewal. “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for allowing us to continue to tell this story, and to fans around the world clamoring to see more of this incredible teen drama,” they wrote in a joint statement.

After the huge success of its first year, Season 2 of Eu Never… recently debuted on Netflix. The 10 new episodes follow on from the youth dramas of Devi, a young Indian girl.

Never Never…: Learn more about Netflix’s Teen Drama

I Never… is an American television series developed by Netflix. The show, which debuted on the streaming platform in May 2020, covers the story of Devi, a young American woman of Indian descent who is dealing with a variety of emotional conflicts.

Critics received the production very well, calling it a great coming-of-age story. In addition, the series received raves for its non-stereotypical portrayal of Asians.

The production’s cast is comprised of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Jaren Lewison as Benjamin “Ben” Gross, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiawada, Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, among others.

