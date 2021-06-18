I Never…: Devi Is In Love Triangle In Season 2 Trailer

I Never: Netflix released this Friday (18) the first trailer of the 2nd season of the series I Never… Now, Devi is involved in the love triangle between Paxton and Ben. In the video, the protagonist “studies” the pros and cons of each one while her mother also seems to have found love.

The first season of Eu Never… was a streaming success in 2020. The plot follows the complicated modern life of Devi, an American teenager, daughter of Indians and unpopular student at school. The story is inspired by real childhood moments of actress and comedian Mindy Kaling.

The cast features the return of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, John McEnroe and Poorna Jagannathan. Actors Tyler Alvarez, Utkarsh Ambudkar, PJ Byrne, and Megan Suri are also expected to be part of the new batch of episodes.

Season two of I Never… is due to premiere July 15th on Netflix.